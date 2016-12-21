Hospice committee presents check

Friday Dec 23

Becky Osborn, Danelle Rogers, Shirley Smith, Holly Burton, Denise Carder, Patty Emick, Kynlee Emick, Sabre Reinhart, Deb Pelley, and Rose and Yates were in attendance for the presentation from the Lamar Hospice Committee check on De. 19. The Lamar Hospice Committee presented Lamar Area Hospice Executive Director Deb Pelley with a $41,000 check Monday evening, Dec. 19. The group raised an additional$10,000 over 2015, and the committee started looking for corporate sponsorships from $250 to $500.

