Colorado deputy finds 180 pounds of marijuana mixed in with tractor-trailer's onion load

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Denver Post

A photo of the roughly 180 pounds of marijuana seized from a tractor-trailer last week in Prowers County, Colorado. A sheriff's deputy in southeastern Colorado found just over 180 pounds of marijuana mixed in among a load of onions being hauled by a tractor-trailer last week.

