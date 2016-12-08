Colorado deputy finds 180 pounds of marijuana mixed in with tractor-trailer's onion load
A photo of the roughly 180 pounds of marijuana seized from a tractor-trailer last week in Prowers County, Colorado. A sheriff's deputy in southeastern Colorado found just over 180 pounds of marijuana mixed in among a load of onions being hauled by a tractor-trailer last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lamar Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers
|Oct '16
|Diane
|1
|Dairy King Jiffy burger Recipe (Jan '07)
|Aug '16
|Chuck Sloggett
|32
|Cherry stem;-) (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|2
|The new Holiday Inn (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|sad mama
|1
|LPD arrests 2 suspects on counterfeiting charges (Jan '14)
|Sep '15
|Clutchpak77
|5
|get out of jail free (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|old smoke
|1
|Herbert D. Reyher - Lamar Ledger (Nov '09)
|Jun '14
|Theodore Wells
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lamar Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC