Body found under Iowa bridge ID'd as that of Colorado man

Monday Dec 19

Authorities have released the name of a Colorado man whose body was discovered under a highway bridge in southwest Iowa. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 39-year-old Larry Burns II, of Lamar, Colorado.

