Using - free speech' as a cover for discrimination
Jack Phillips is the operator of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood, Colo. The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal from Phillips, who has religious objections to same-sex marriage and had lost a discrimination case for refusing to create a cake to celebrate such a union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|cpeter1313
|51,540
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|40 min
|yehoshooah adam
|28,900
|woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15)
|19 hr
|Stephnia
|42
|What happened on 16th St last night? (Apr '06)
|20 hr
|Choco
|3
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|20 hr
|Choco
|60
|Looking for Robert Mendoza (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|Annie
|12
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO's
|Tue
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC