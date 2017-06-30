Red Cross helps nearly 270 people in June 2017 in Colorado and Wyoming
The American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming responded to calls for assistance, on average, twice to three times a day to disasters of all types. From flooding and house fires, to the collapsed roofs of two apartment buildings in Lakewood, CO.
