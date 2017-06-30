Pittsburgh officials pay $5 million t...

Pittsburgh officials pay $5 million to improve permitting process

Monday Jul 3

The city of Pittsburgh is placing a $5 million bid on software designed to speed up and simplify its permitting process, a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says . The current permitting process received complaints from developers and other community members.

