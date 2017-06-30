Baker from Supreme Court case: Jesus ...

Baker from Supreme Court case: Jesus wouldn't have made wedding

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

In a June 29 appearance on "The View," Jack Phillips , the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for an engaged gay couple, defended his decision by stating that he does not believe that Jesus would have made the cake. When asked by co-host Paul Faris whether or not he ever asked himself "what would Jesus do," Phillips stated that he does not believe that Jesus would have made the cake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 6 min Sharmin 16
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16) 11 min Carol 30
woman have you ever cought someone jacking off ... (Aug '15) 15 min Christine 37
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 51,198
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr yehoshooah adam 28,798
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 9 hr Thamie Nelson 737
Roosters 22 hr Jahlihiam 9
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,590 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC