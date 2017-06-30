Baker from Supreme Court case: Jesus wouldn't have made wedding
In a June 29 appearance on "The View," Jack Phillips , the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for an engaged gay couple, defended his decision by stating that he does not believe that Jesus would have made the cake. When asked by co-host Paul Faris whether or not he ever asked himself "what would Jesus do," Phillips stated that he does not believe that Jesus would have made the cake.
