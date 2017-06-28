Young woman who died in youth corrections center used strip of bed sheet, report says
A 20-year-old woman who died in a youth corrections center in Lakewood last week used a strip from a bed sheet to strangle herself, according to a brief incident report released Wednesday by the state Division of Youth Corrections. The woman, held at Mount View Youth Services Center, was found unresponsive in her cell just before 2 a.m. June 21 during a routine check by staff.
