Young woman who died in youth correct...

Young woman who died in youth corrections center used strip of bed sheet, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

A 20-year-old woman who died in a youth corrections center in Lakewood last week used a strip from a bed sheet to strangle herself, according to a brief incident report released Wednesday by the state Division of Youth Corrections. The woman, held at Mount View Youth Services Center, was found unresponsive in her cell just before 2 a.m. June 21 during a routine check by staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 24 min Truth 51,737
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 28,779
Nicole DuBois Savage 2 hr Jamie Dundee 16
News How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on... 11 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 19
CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down Thu anonymous 1
News Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake... Thu Wondering 84
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Wed Dad 1,143
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,568 • Total comments across all topics: 282,133,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC