Yamaha's Cooper Webb Brings the Thunder to Colorado - Looking Forward to the Future

Friday Jun 2

June 2, 2017 - Round 3 of the 2017 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is tomorrow at Thunder Valley Raceway in Lakewood, CO, and, for Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing Team rider Cooper Webb, he's got redemption on his mind. Cooper, who had a disappointing performance last weekend at Glen Helen, has put all that behind him and is ready to return to the form that earned him his Yamaha Factory ride.

