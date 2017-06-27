Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Of Baker...

Supreme Court To Hear Appeal Of Baker Who Refused To Bake Cake For Same-Sex Wedding

In addition to the decisions it issued yesterday dealing with President Trump's Muslim Travel Ban, it's opinion in a major case on the First Amendment and religion, and the decision to decline to hear yet another Second Amendment case, the Supreme Court also decided to take up a case dealing with a baker in Colorado who declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding reception , claiming that to do so would violate his First Amendment rights, specifically the right to freely exercise his religion: WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to hear an appeal from a Colorado baker with religious objections to same-sex marriage who had lost a discrimination case for refusing to create a cake to celebrate such a union.

