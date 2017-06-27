Supreme Court Takes Gay Wedding Cake Refusal Case
Supreme Court Takes Gay Wedding Cake Refusal Case The nation's highest court will take up a Colorado case this fall. The Supreme Court will hear the case of a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|51,689
|How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on...
|2 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|20
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|28,776
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down
|15 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|15 hr
|Wondering
|84
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Wed
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
