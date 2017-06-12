Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they can't afford it
In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, photograph, Danny Aguilar poses from his office in his home in Lakewood, Colo. Aguilar, like nearly half of Americans surveyed in a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center Public Affairs Research, said they will not be taking a vacation this summer because they can not afford it or can not get time away from the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|ReplaceGOP
|50,610
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|15 min
|tbird19482
|28,596
|Roosters
|2 hr
|greasy creek
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|17 hr
|Alana G
|72
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Wed
|SRCPT
|64
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC