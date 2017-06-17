Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they cana t afford it
Forget frequent flier miles, last-minute getaways and even road trips. Nearly half of Americans say they won't be taking a vacation this summer, mostly because they can't afford it, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 min
|ReplaceGOP
|28,654
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Respect71
|50,855
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|6
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|11 hr
|Assquatch
|11
|Cole Slaw
|14 hr
|Cole Slaw Admirier
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|Sat
|Wth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC