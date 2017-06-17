Summer vacation? Lots of Americans sa...

Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they cana t afford it

Forget frequent flier miles, last-minute getaways and even road trips. Nearly half of Americans say they won't be taking a vacation this summer, mostly because they can't afford it, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

