Splashers belly flop for a chance at $1,000 in annual Water World competition

World record holder for the highest shallow water dive Darren Taylor, AKA Professor Splash, gives a thumbs-up before judging the the 21st annual Belly Flop Splashdown competition at Water World June 15, 2017 in Federal Heights. If you're a native Coloradan, you may have fond childhood memories of cringing as feet, faces and, most importantly, bellies smacked into the water and emerged beet red at Hyland Hills Water World's annual Belly Flop Splashdown.

