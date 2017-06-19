Sapor Coffee & Concepts Emerges From ...

Sapor Coffee & Concepts Emerges From Two Love Stories

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Denver Westword

Two love stories intertwine for Caleb and Jeannie Sprenger as they prepare to open Sapor Coffee & Concepts at 2785 Speer Boulevard. When Caleb went to work at his uncle's coffee roastery four years ago, he didn't know he was going to fall in love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Truth 51,183
New president and crew ideas 10 hr TheOneAndOnlyEpic 1
Lookin in denver 18 hr Ajgranda0616 5
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 20 hr ReplaceGOP 28,730
CHI-St. Lukes 23 hr anonymous 1
Connect for tar Thu No thanks 2
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day Thu Try therapy 2
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC