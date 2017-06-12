Sally Centigrade Moving from Larimer Square to Lakewood
At the end of the month, Sally Centigrade, our Best of Denver 2016 winner for Best Lowbrow Art Gallery , will close its three-and-a-half-year-old space in Larimer Square and open in a new spot in Belmar. "We're super-excited to be in a bigger space with other galleries," says Maya Bailey .
