Residents Evacuated After Roof Collapse, Helped By Red Cross
Residents Evacuated After Roof Collapse, Helped By Red Cross The Red Cross is helping families in Lakewood who were displaced by a roof collapse at an apartment building. They are staying at a motel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Wondering
|51,074
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 min
|tbird19482
|28,728
|Connect for tar
|Thu
|No thanks
|2
|Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day
|Thu
|Try therapy
|2
|New to Denver out of suboxone
|Wed
|Heeavenlee50
|1
|Cole Slaw
|Tue
|Virona
|2
|Roosters
|Tue
|Limbaugh
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC