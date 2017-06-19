Red Cross provides shelter after roof...

Red Cross provides shelter after roof collapse

LAKEWOOD, Colo. - The Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross provided support in the form of both supplies and shelter for dozens impacted by an apartment complex's roof collapse Sunday afternoon.

