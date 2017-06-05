Petitioner: Jesus Flores-Heredia, v. ...

Petitioner: Jesus Flores-Heredia, v. Respondent: The People of the State of Colorado.

Although he successfully completed the deferred judgment, no court ever ordered his plea withdrawn or the action against him dismissed pursuant to section 18-1.3-102 , C.R.S. , which provides that, upon "full compliance with [the conditions of a deferred judgment]" the guilty plea previously entered "shall be withdrawn and the charge upon which the judgment and sentence of the court was deferred shall be dismissed with prejudice." A 2 In 2014, Flores-Heredia filed a motion to withdraw his plea pursuant to Crim.

