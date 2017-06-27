New Anschutz Student Center close to opening at Colorado Christian University
Construction crews continue work inside the Anschutz Student Center on the Colorado Christian University campus on June 14, 2017 in Lakewood. Official say the multi-million dollar center will provide much needed amenities for both students and staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|17 min
|Respect71
|28,777
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|51,686
|How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on...
|6 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|19
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down
|19 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|20 hr
|Wondering
|84
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Wed
|Dad
|1,143
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC