Motomaki, a fast-casual Japanese conc...

Motomaki, a fast-casual Japanese concept from the team behind Hapa Sushi, opening on 16th Street ...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Denver Post

Motomaki, a Japanese fast-casual concept from the team behind Hapa Sushi, is best known for its burrito-sized maki sushi rolls. Motomaki , a Japanese fast-casual concept from the team behind Hapa Sushi, will open this fall in the lower level of the downtown shopping center, taking over the space previously home to Native Foods Cafe, Gart Properties announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min Frankie Rizzo 50,108
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 10 min ReplaceGOP 28,455
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 20 hr Is he legitimate 726
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Jun 4 Trashass 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Jun 1 Anonymous 70
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC