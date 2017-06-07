Motomaki, a fast-casual Japanese concept from the team behind Hapa Sushi, opening on 16th Street ...
Motomaki, a Japanese fast-casual concept from the team behind Hapa Sushi, is best known for its burrito-sized maki sushi rolls. Motomaki , a Japanese fast-casual concept from the team behind Hapa Sushi, will open this fall in the lower level of the downtown shopping center, taking over the space previously home to Native Foods Cafe, Gart Properties announced Wednesday.
