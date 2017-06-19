Man found dead at Lakewood hotel
LAKEWOOD, Colo. A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man dead at a hotel in Lakewood early Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,874
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|40 min
|Respect71
|28,672
|Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering
|7 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|6
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|Assquatch
|11
|Cole Slaw
|18 hr
|Cole Slaw Admirier
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|15
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|Sat
|Wth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC