Lakewood Scores Another Creative Coup: Reed Photo Moving to West Colfax

While artists continue to complain that Denver is not encouraging the creative class to stay here, pointing to the six months it's taken to put together a planning policy to accommodate DIY spaces , Lakewood is on the move. Colorado's fifth-largest city has been making some big deals lately, snagging arts venues from the much bigger metropolis to the east.

