Lakewood resident has critical injuries after escaping apartment fire with neighbor's help

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Denver Post

A Lakewood resident is suffering from critical injuries after escaping from an apartment fire Saturday morning with the help of a neighbor. West Metro Fire Rescue has not released what caused the fire in the lower unit at the Ranch at Bear Creek Apartments near South Estes Street and U.S. Highway 285.

