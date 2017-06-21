Lakewood police say man killed in motel parking lot died in shootout
Lakewood police say a 32-year-old man likely died in a Monday morning shootout in a Lakewood motel parking that also injured a suspect. Guadalupe Julian De La Rosa was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Crosslands Suites Motel on the 700 block of Kipling Street , Lakewood police said.
