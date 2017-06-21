Lakewood police say man killed in mot...

Lakewood police say man killed in motel parking lot died in shootout

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Lakewood police say a 32-year-old man likely died in a Monday morning shootout in a Lakewood motel parking that also injured a suspect. Guadalupe Julian De La Rosa was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Crosslands Suites Motel on the 700 block of Kipling Street , Lakewood police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 39 min Respect71 51,019
Connect for tar 1 hr No thanks 2
Rembering Veterans lost during Memorial Day 1 hr Try therapy 2
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,701
New to Denver out of suboxone 9 hr Heeavenlee50 1
Cole Slaw Tue Virona 2
Roosters Tue Limbaugh 6
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,421 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC