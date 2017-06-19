Lakewood police investigate motel sho...

Lakewood police investigate motel shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The name of the victim has not been released. Police have not made any arrests, according to a Lakewood police news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 50,891
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,675
Some Religious Groups Engage in Racketeering 12 hr yehoshooah adam 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 20 hr Assquatch 11
Cole Slaw 23 hr Cole Slaw Admirier 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sun Jamie Dundee 15
Help your daughter launch a business this summer! Sat Wth 4
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC