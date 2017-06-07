Lakewood police arrest 2 men possibly linked to rash of gun store smash and grabs
Lakewood police arrested two suspects in stolen vehicles near a gun store early Wednesday morning shortly after a failed smash-and-grab burglary at another Lakewood gun shop. Cortez Dennis, 24, and Travell Young, 29, have been arrested for investigation of car theft, said Steve Davis, spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department.
