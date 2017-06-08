Lakewood hydroponic farm works to be "next step" for agriculture
Tommy Romano stands alongside some of lettuce being grown at Infinite Harvest, 5825 West 6th Ave. Frontage Road in Lakewood. The farm is a hydroponic vertical farm that produces year-round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,298
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|34 min
|tbird19482
|28,526
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Sorosing On
|167
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|7 hr
|Rajalihi
|4
|Roosters
|8 hr
|Rajalihi
|3
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|Rajalihi
|10
|Help your daughter launch a business this summer!
|9 hr
|Lorui
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC