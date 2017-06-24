Lakewood hotel evacuated, flooded after fire alarm intentionally triggered
Someone triggered a fire alarm at 11:20 p.m. Friday, forcing the evacuation of about 300 people and flooding a Lakewood hotel. The fire alarm on the second floor of the hotel, which is on West Hampden Avenue east of South Wadsworth Boulevard, was intentionally triggered with a heat source, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Respect71
|51,295
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|11 min
|Respect71
|28,735
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|12 hr
|Timbra
|169
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|12 hr
|Frodo
|13
|Lookin in denver
|12 hr
|Frodo
|8
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|Frankie
|732
|New president and crew ideas
|Sat
|TheOneAndOnlyEpic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC