Lakewood hotel evacuated, flooded aft...

Lakewood hotel evacuated, flooded after fire alarm intentionally triggered

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denver Post

Someone triggered a fire alarm at 11:20 p.m. Friday, forcing the evacuation of about 300 people and flooding a Lakewood hotel. The fire alarm on the second floor of the hotel, which is on West Hampden Avenue east of South Wadsworth Boulevard, was intentionally triggered with a heat source, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 min Respect71 51,295
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 11 min Respect71 28,735
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 12 hr Timbra 169
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12) 12 hr Frodo 13
Lookin in denver 12 hr Frodo 8
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr Frankie 732
New president and crew ideas Sat TheOneAndOnlyEpic 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC