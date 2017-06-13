Lakewood crime blotter: Threats over pizza
Threats over pizza. On May 31, Lakewood police responded to 7-Eleven, 5200 W. Colfax Ave. , on a report of an unruly customer who was shouting about pizza, and then spit at the clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,386
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|52 min
|Respect71
|28,562
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|11 hr
|stacy5779
|71
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|17 hr
|SRCPT
|64
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Tue
|Sorosing On
|167
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC