Lakewood crime blotter: Just can't wait
Just can't wait. On May 28, Lakewood police responded to a report that a man had defecated outside of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2100 Wadsworth Blvd. Police located a man nearby that matched the description of the suspect and the man admitted to the crime.
