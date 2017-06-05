Lakewood crime blotter: Just can't wait

Lakewood crime blotter: Just can't wait

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Just can't wait. On May 28, Lakewood police responded to a report that a man had defecated outside of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2100 Wadsworth Blvd. Police located a man nearby that matched the description of the suspect and the man admitted to the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min Wondering 50,109
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr ReplaceGOP 28,452
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 16 hr Is he legitimate 726
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Jun 4 Trashass 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Jun 1 Anonymous 70
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC