General Motors completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
The sign at a Chevrolet General Motors store is seen at a dealer in Lakewood, Colorado, U.S. on February 6, 2014. ) said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|cpeter1313
|50,334
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,533
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|1 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|14 hr
|Sorosing On
|167
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|20 hr
|Rajalihi
|4
|Roosters
|20 hr
|Rajalihi
|3
|Do you approve of Michael B. Hancock as Mayor? (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Rajalihi
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC