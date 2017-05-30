Exhibition at MCA Denver surveys the past 10 years of Jenny Morgan's painting career
Jenny Morgan: Skindeep surveys the past decade of her painting career. The exhibition traces the development of Morgan's distinctive style from traditional portraits made while she was in graduate school to recent works featuring bright, unconventional colors.
