Drug abuse epidemic draws continuing focus from Colorado lawmakers and hospitals

1 hr ago

Colorado lawmakers wasted little time working on the next steps to combating the state's drug abuse crisis, announcing a special study commission this week. Ten members were named to the Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Interim Study Committee to find more solutions.

