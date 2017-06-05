Drug abuse epidemic draws continuing focus from Colorado lawmakers and hospitals
Colorado lawmakers wasted little time working on the next steps to combating the state's drug abuse crisis, announcing a special study commission this week. Ten members were named to the Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Interim Study Committee to find more solutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|34 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,186
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|HillaryFourty6
|28,475
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|14 hr
|Stand by me
|1,139
|what is wrong with you people????
|15 hr
|Ruined
|17
|Northwoods Inn (Jun '11)
|17 hr
|wildace40
|6
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Laura Scurt
|727
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC