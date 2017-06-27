Denver baker wona t make cake for same-sex wedding
Jack Phillips, the currently most famous baker in the United States after his refusal to sell a wedding cake to a gay couple ended up in a huge lawsuit now before the US Supreme Court, is ready and willing to make you smile with one of his latest creations - just as long as you're not a homosexual. "Jack Phillips creates a masterpiece!" boasts the website of his Masterpiece Cakeshop in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.
