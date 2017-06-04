Colorado Mills workers grapple with h...

Colorado Mills workers grapple with hailstorm aftermath: "Crazy how fast it can change your life"

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Denver Post

The Colorado Mills Mall remains closed after it was damaged in the recent hailstorm on May 17, 2017 in Lakewood. Crews continue to work on removing damaged items at the Colorado Mills Mall on May 17, 2017 in Lakewood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 24 min Frankie Rizzo 50,040
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,444
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) 18 hr Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Sun Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Sun Trashass 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Jun 1 Anonymous 70
News Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,559,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC