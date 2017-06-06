Colorado high court to review ethics rule that halted attorney...

This 2009 photo shows "CHEEZO," the mascot for the Jefferson County DA's Child Internet Sex Offender Investigation Unit, at a fundraiser in a Lakewood pizza restaurant. The state's high court has agreed to consider a change to an attorney ethics rule which, in its current form, has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community and also led the Colorado Attorney General's Office to halt undercover probes by its in-house investigators.

