Colorado high court to review ethics ...

Colorado high court to review ethics rule that halted attorney...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This 2009 photo shows "CHEEZO," the mascot for the Jefferson County DA's Child Internet Sex Offender Investigation Unit, at a fundraiser in a Lakewood pizza restaurant. The state's high court has agreed to consider a change to an attorney ethics rule which, in its current form, has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community and also led the Colorado Attorney General's Office to halt undercover probes by its in-house investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 34 min Frankie Rizzo 50,080
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 4 hr Respect71 28,450
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 11 hr Is he legitimate 726
News Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06) Mon Dubya Trump 164
Tar in Denver Jun 4 Hillary Lost 7
Connect for tar Jun 4 Trashass 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Jun 1 Anonymous 70
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC