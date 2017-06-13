Camp Ember aims to spark girls' interest in firefighting

Emily Ogata, 17, army crawls as she competes in a relay race during Camp Ember at West Metro Fire Rescue Training Center on June 8, 2017, in Lakewood. This is the first year for Camp Ember, an all-girls camp hosted by West Metro Fire Rescue, Arvada Fire Protection District and Red Rocks Community College which shows girls ages 16-18 what it takes to be a firefighter.

