Camp Ember aims to spark girls' interest in firefighting
Emily Ogata, 17, army crawls as she competes in a relay race during Camp Ember at West Metro Fire Rescue Training Center on June 8, 2017, in Lakewood. This is the first year for Camp Ember, an all-girls camp hosted by West Metro Fire Rescue, Arvada Fire Protection District and Red Rocks Community College which shows girls ages 16-18 what it takes to be a firefighter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|50,580
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|28,585
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|Alana G
|72
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Wed
|SRCPT
|64
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Lucy
|729
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Tue
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Teacher back in class after Bush-Hitler comparison (Mar '06)
|Jun 13
|Sorosing On
|167
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC