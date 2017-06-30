BLM's Colorado chief in new post
An interim state director will head the Colorado state office of the Bureau of Land Management after July 10, when the current director, Ruth Welch, moves to a new position in the Bureau of Reclamation. Welch was reassigned to become director of policy and administration for the national office of the Bureau of Reclamation, which is in Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|39 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|51,777
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|28,780
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|8 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|How does the anti-gay cakemaker in Denver do on...
|17 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|19
|CHI-St. Lukes Health CEO steps down
|Thu
|anonymous
|1
|Supreme Court to decide whether a Colorado bake...
|Thu
|Wondering
|84
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Wed
|Dad
|1,143
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC