Benchmark Theatre launches a fantastical Fever Dream Festival

Benchmark Theatre, a professional theater company in the midst of its first season, is devoting a weekend to the magical, fantastical and creepy. Benchmark will hold what organizers hope will be the first annual Fever Dream Festival June 16-18 at Buntport Theatre, 717 Lipan St. in Denver, intended as "a celebration of science fiction, fantasy, horror and all genres in between."

