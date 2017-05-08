Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to midnight It's no secret that Lakewood is a vast culinary labyrinth of chains and uninspiring independent restaurants that force suburbanites to empty their change in downtown meters. And that's what inspired Larimer Associates COO Joe Vostrejs, his brothers Steve and Matt, and Rod Wagner, acquisitions and project management partner for Larimer Associates, to open Teller's Taproom & Kitchen in a former 7-Eleven in Applewood.

