Swoon-Worthy Vet Serenades Anxious Dog Going Into Surgery
Ross Henderson is a doctor at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colo. who is going viral for playing the guitar and singing to a dog before the pup heads in for surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,540
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,343
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|28,249
|Tar in Denver
|13 hr
|Top
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Sun
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|May 6
|Top
|80
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|gracestar
|67
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC