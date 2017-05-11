Residents of Lakewood's Eiber neighborhood asked to embrace their history this weekend
Residents of Lakewood's historic Eiber neighborhood are invited to share personal memories about their homes and neighborhood from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday as part of The Eiber Neighborhood Memoir Workshop. The workshop will be at the Lakewood Heritage Center, 810 S. Yarrow St. Staffers at the center will scan any old photos that residents bring.
