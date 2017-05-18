PHOTOS: Spring snow in the Denver Metro Area, on May 18 2017
The Colorado state track and field championships were postponed Thursday, May 18, 2017, due to snowy conditions at Jeffco Stadium. Discus markers at Jeffco Stadium May 18, 2017 in Lakewood.
