Path to child's name change not without obstacles
Go to GJSentinel.com to hear a sound clip of Robert Leroy Gallob admitting to the parole board that he had sex with Susie "30 to 40 times" over a two-year period starting when she was 14. She kept the child. Now, years after her attacker was prosecuted, convicted, sentenced and paroled, the 30-year-old Mesa County woman wants to change her daughter's surname from her own maiden name to "Smith" - her married name and the name of the man who raised the now 14-year-old.
