Metro Denver's emergency sirens still sounding off in the face of communications advances

It seems like a throwback of sorts: this week's ghostly wail of dozens of outdoor emergency sirens - designed to warn against tornadoes and other disasters - during tests across swaths of the Denver metro area. For some, these sounds raise the question of whether it's time to retire a blunt, decades-old technology in favor of the quiet buzz of alerts and notifications on mobile phones that some communities have opted for to save money.

