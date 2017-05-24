Man Sentenced To Maximum In Deadly Ch...

Man Sentenced To Maximum In Deadly Child Abuse Case

Wednesday May 24 Read more: CBS Local

A Lakewood man, convicted of child abuse resulting in death after his girlfriend's 4-year-old son died, was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

