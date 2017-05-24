Man sentenced to 48 years after beating to death a 4-year-old boy in Lakewood

A man who beat to death the 4-year-old son of his girlfriend in 2014 was sentenced to 48 years in prison Monday. Ever Lopez-Calidonio, who was a boxer in his home country of Guatemala, started beating Jason Ramirez after the boy had a potty accident on the morning of Oct. 2, 2014, shortly after the boy's mother left for work, District Attorney Peter Weir's spokeswoman Pam Russell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.