Man sentenced to 48 years after beating to death a 4-year-old boy in Lakewood
A man who beat to death the 4-year-old son of his girlfriend in 2014 was sentenced to 48 years in prison Monday. Ever Lopez-Calidonio, who was a boxer in his home country of Guatemala, started beating Jason Ramirez after the boy had a potty accident on the morning of Oct. 2, 2014, shortly after the boy's mother left for work, District Attorney Peter Weir's spokeswoman Pam Russell said.
