Lakewood police searching for missing senior citizen
Nak Kim was last seen when he left his home near South Union Boulevard and West Dakota Drive at 11:30 a.m., according to a missing senior citizen alert from the Lakewood Police Department. The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man who did not return home from a Saturday morning grocery shopping trip.
