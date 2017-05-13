Lakewood police searching for missing...

Lakewood police searching for missing senior citizen

Nak Kim was last seen when he left his home near South Union Boulevard and West Dakota Drive at 11:30 a.m., according to a missing senior citizen alert from the Lakewood Police Department. The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 82-year-old man who did not return home from a Saturday morning grocery shopping trip.

