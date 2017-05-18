Lakewood looks to boost bike safety

Lakewood looks to boost bike safety

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Denver Post

FEBRUARY 12: Green paint marks a new bike lane at the intersection of Garrison St and Mississippi Ave in Lakewood, Colorado on February 12, 2016. Green street paintings marking bike lanes were recently created at a few high traffic intersections and have caused some confusion, and complaints, from cyclists as vehicles have started to use them as turn lanes amongst other complaints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Terra Firma 49,072
Roosters 6 hr zooalogy 1
News Trump budget expected to slash research into re... 23 hr Solarman 1
Tar in Denver Thu Haaalllpppp 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Thu tbird19482 28,342
Tar help Thu Haaalllpppp 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) Thu Princess Hey 26,380
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Jefferson County was issued at May 19 at 8:46PM MDT

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC